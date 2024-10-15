NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart makes major admission regarding Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning

Ahead of one of the most exciting matchups in the latest NCAAF week, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart discussed the significance of Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers.

Next Saturday, the NCAAF will witness what is sure to be one of the most exciting matchups of the day. The surprising and undefeated Texas Longhorns will take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Head coach Kirby Smart takes responsibility for facing a top contender and made his stance clear regarding Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

The coach knows he will be facing one of the top title contenders, which is why he doesn’t want to leave anything to chance. While he acknowledges his team’s strengths, he also recognizes that they will be up against an excellent opponent, starting with their quarterbacks.

In statements to the press, Kirby spoke about Ewers‘ talent: “There’s nothing he sees that he hasn’t seen. … He’s a really good athlete. He’s been in Sark’s system. I mean, I think the comparisons between he and Carson (Beck) are so similar in terms of the kind of quarterbacks they are.”

He not only praised the talent of the Longhorns‘ starting quarterback, but he also acknowledged that Manning is a very good backup: “You watch the games that Arch played, he played really well. He did some really good things. I mean, look at his numbers. He played and he comes out first couple plays against Mississippi State ripping it and firing it in his first SEC (game) and played really good.”

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Smart and his relationship with Sarkisian

Ahead of the showdown between the Bulldogs and the Longhorns, coach Kirby Smart not only acknowledged the talent of the Texas team but also spoke about the relationship he shares with Steve Sarkisian.

Continuing his remarks to the press, Smart added: “Lot of respect for Sark. You know, I’ve gotten to know Sark really well over the last couple years. We take a trip every year together, and really enjoy getting to know him and have a lot of respect for the job he does.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Crucial showdown between Bulldogs and Longhorns

Next Saturday, October 19, the undefeated Texas Longhorns will face the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in what promises to be a high-stakes game. Led by Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns will do everything possible to maintain their perfect record, while the Bulldogs aim to extend their positive streak.

Last time both teams faced each other was on January 1, 2018, at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, where the Longhorns claimed victory with a score of 28-21.