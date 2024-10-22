Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart strongly defends Carson Beck, throws Georgia's pass catchers under the bus

The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has thrown multiple interceptions in consecutive games, however, head coach Kirby Smart has shown his support for Beck, instead aimed at the pass catchers.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after beating the Florida State Seminoles 63-3 to win the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesCarson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after beating the Florida State Seminoles 63-3 to win the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By Federico O'donnell

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart addressed the passing attack’s mishaps and sent a strong message of support to QB Carson Beck after consecutive outings with multiple turnovers. Despite the Bulldogs’ win over the Texas Longhorns, Beck’s three interceptions shot the team in the foot and made the victory too close for comfort, however Smart believes the stats are misleading.

The Bulldogs made a statement on Saturday night in Austin. The Dawgs came into a packed-out DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium and walked away with the biggest win in their college football season. Georgia stunned Texas, sending them down into a spiral of concerns and uncertainty. Kirby Smart’s program has issued a wake up call to the league: Georgia is still a juggernaut.

It wasn’t always pretty for now No. 2 Georgia, though. Trevor Etienne had an outstanding game, rushing for 87 yards and three touchdowns. The aerial-attack, on the other hand, did not thrive and Carson Beck had another disappointing performance. However, Smart showed support and belief in the team’s QB and eased some of the pressure on him.

Advertisement

Our inability to catch a ball was almost comical,” Smart stated, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He had probably eight or nine drops, and that’s hard on a quarterback. I’m not saying he played perfect. I think he played pretty good. But everybody will look at stats and everybody will look at other things, and they’ll have things to say and we’ll keep on playing with Carson Beck.”

Carson Beck Georgia Bulldogs

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

So far this NCAA season, senior-year Beck has thrown for 1,993 yards, 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The most concerning aspect of Georgia’s QB play has been his performance against top SEC opponents. Beck threw three interceptions in the 34-41 loss to Alabama and had three more turnovers against Texas, despite Georgia’s 30-15 victory.

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear after fine for disturbances

see also

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear after fine for disturbances

Bounce back opportunity for Beck

The Bulldogs will hope to carry on their momentum into a possible “trap game” in two weeks. After a statement triumph in Austin, the Dawgs head into a bye-week. Their return to action will take place on November 2nd when they’ll host the Florida Gators.

Advertisement

Carson Beck must bring his A-game and dispel any doubts about his ability to lead Georgia deep into the College Football Playoff. However, the skepticism appears to be coming from outside the program, as Smart and the team remain confident in their QB. Instead, the coaching staff thinks the pass catchers are leaving Beck out to dry.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB World Series: How much are tickets to see New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers?
MLB

MLB World Series: How much are tickets to see New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers?

Video: Christian Pulisic scores surprising Olympic goal for AC Milan in Champions League
Soccer

Video: Christian Pulisic scores surprising Olympic goal for AC Milan in Champions League

NFL News: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones clarifies decision not to sign RB Derrick Henry
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones clarifies decision not to sign RB Derrick Henry

NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant makes big admission about the influence of Michael Jordan
NBA

NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant makes big admission about the influence of Michael Jordan

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo