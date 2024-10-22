NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes something clear after fine for disturbances

The Texas Longhorns' loss to Georgia in their latest NCAAF appearance was overshadowed by incidents caused by fans, and following the announcement of the fine, Steve Sarkisian spoke out about it.

Last weekend was marked not only by the Texas Longhorns‘ first loss in the NCAAF, but also by incidents involving their fans during the game against Georgia, following a controversial referee decision. In light of this situation, and after receiving a hefty fine, head coach Steve Sarkisian made his stance clear.

The 30-15 loss to the Bulldogs marked the first defeat of the season for a team that had been solid across the board, including strong performances from quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. A particular play ignited the anger of Texas fans, who quickly began throwing debris onto the field.

Regarding this situation, and after accepting the fine from the SEC, head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media and made it clear about the behavior of Longhorns fans: “I know that we’ve got a passionate fan base, and I think that showed Saturday night,” Sarkisian said.

“I think we all were a little upset in that moment. I just think that we’ve all got to use a little better discretion in moments like that. We don’t want that to be the narrative that that’s what DKR is all about. It was too good of a football game for that to be the focal point of it all. I think in the end they got it [the penalty reversal] right,” Sarkisian finally stated.

Texas Longhorns fans cheer prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

What happened in the Longhorns vs Bulldogs game?

A DPI penalty against Jahdae Barron, following his interception of a pass from Georgia QB Carson Beck, sparked significant uproar at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium during the Longhorns‘ defeat to the Bulldogs.

see also NCAAF News: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian shuts down one of the narratives around Quinn Ewers' struggles

Following this controversial referee decision, local fans began throwing debris onto the field, including bottles and cups, causing the game to be paused for several minutes. During this break, the officials reviewed their call and ultimately decided to reverse the decision.

Texas Longhorns fans throw bottles onto the field after a defensive pass interference call overturned an interception against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. The call was reversed giving Texas the ball.

The Longhorns face heavy fine

The SEC ultimately fined Texas $250,000 for the debris thrown onto the field in the game vs Georgia. This also comes with mandates from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, requiring the school to identify and suspend students involved in the incident. Additionally, Texas must review its alcohol policies and report the findings back to the SEC.

