Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers makes something clear about his time at Ohio State with Ryan Day

With the Cotton Bowl just around the corner, Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers reflects on his time under Ryan Day at Ohio State Buckeyes.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown during the first overtime against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesQuinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown during the first overtime against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Matías Persuh

In just a few days, Ryan Day will face off once again with a familiar face, Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers. The stage will be the Cotton Bowl, as part of the CFP semifinals. The talented signal-caller previously played under Ohio State‘s head coach during his time with the Buckeyes, and reflected on the lessons imparted by the coach.

Ahead of this big game, Ewers spoke with the media and reminisced about his time at Ohio State, where he was coached by Day. While many expected him to stay with the program, he ultimately decided to return to Texas. “Learned a lot when I was there under Coach Day and CJ Stroud,” the QB started.

“Super thankful for that time that I got to spend there. Like I said, I learned a whole lot. So I don’t regret any decision I’ve made on going or anything like that, but the main reason I went was I felt like I had a great relationship with the coaching staff, and they were winning a lot of games I wanted to go be part of something like that. The reason I came back to Texas was to be closer to the resources that I have and the relationships that I’ve built over time just being from Texas.”

Next Friday, January 10, AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be the stage for this exciting matchup, where both teams will go all out in a bid to secure a spot in the National Championship.

Ryan Day Ohio State HC

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

The reasons behind his move to Ohio State

In a recent interview with Inside Texas, the talented Longhorns quarterback made a surprising confession about his past at Ohio State and clarified the reasons behind his decision to join the Buckeyes at the time.

“One of the main things was that the Texas legislature wasn’t going to allow Texas high school football players to be paid,” Ewers stated. “Me and my family had a pretty big opportunity in front of us, we felt like it was a good decision for me to forego my senior year and enroll early at Ohio State. I had the opportunity to have some good money in our pockets as a family.

“But the main reason I went was I felt like I had a great relationship with the coaching staff, and they were winning a lot of games I wanted to go be part of something like that.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

