It was mostly a vague memory—one of those facts you keep tucked away in the back of your mind in case a trivia question ever asks about it—but it was factual nonetheless: Quinn Ewers played for the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to the Texas Longhorns. Ahead of the CFP Semifinal clash at the Cotton Bowl, Ewers spoke about his time in Columbus, offering a shocking admission on why he initially chose Ohio State over his hometown school.

Quinn Ewers was a standout quarterback ever since high school. He entered college football as a five-star recruit after posting sensational numbers in Carroll Senior High School in Austin. He was one of the best prospects coming out of Texas, however, he made an interesting decision as he joined the Buckeyes, instead of the hometown Longhorns who he had been committed to.

Things didn’t go as planned for Ewers during his first year in Athens. After serving as a redshirt freshman, only appearing in one game and for exactly one play in which he handed off a run play in garbage time, Ewers had enough. He entered the NCAA‘s transfer portal and returned home to Austin, to join the Longhorns during the 2022 offseason.

Everything changed for Ewers, since. The 21-year-old has become the burnt orange’s starting quarterback, completing very good seasons in his three years as starter. If he elects to declare for the NFL Draft, Ewers will be among the top prospects at the position. Though that is a whole other story.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Ewers’ reunion with his old school during the College Football Playoffs Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on January 10, Ewers revealed the biggest reason for his decision to sign with the Buckeyes back in 2021.

Purely business

“One of the main things was that the Texas legislature wasn’t going to allow Texas high school football players to be paid,” Ewers stated ahead of the Cotton Bowl, per Inside Texas. “Me and my family had a pretty big opportunity in front of us, we felt like it was a good decision for me to forego my senior year and enroll early at Ohio State. I had the opportunity to have some good money in our pockets as a family.

“But the main reason I went was I felt like I had a great relationship with the coaching staff, and they were winning a lot of games I wanted to go be part of something like that.”

With his honest admission, Ewers provided revealing insight into what motivated his decision to enroll at Ohio State. He skipped his senior year of high school and was reclassified as part of the 2021 class—a move that seemed odd at the time but is now revealed to have been largely financially motivated, along with the promising program Day had built in Columbus.

Back to his roots

However, Ewers decided it was time to return to his hometown after one season up north. Since, he has managed to make tons of money even after stepping aside from the school in Columbus. Thanks to his stellar performances under Steve Sarkisian in Texas, Quinn Ewers’ NIL valuation is estimated at $2.2 million. However, he didn’t sign with the Longhorns because of the possible incomes.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

“The reason I came back to Texas was to be closer to the resources that I have and the relationships that I’ve built over time just being from Texas,” Ewers admitted.

Quinn Ewers’ financial success is largely bolstered by significant deals that constitute the bulk of his income. These partnerships include major brands like Dr. Pepper, Hulu, Hey Dude Shoes and Panini America.

No bad blood

While it’s difficult not to imagine some extra feelings between Ewers and the Buckeyes during their upcoming clash, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made something clear about the former quarterback in Columbus.

“He always had a great attitude. You could see the talent. Certainly, didn’t want to see him leave, but we knew he was going to be a special player,” Day stated. “He’s had a great career at Texas. A lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him.”

Likewise, Ewers has nothing but fond memories from his short stay at Ohio State: “Learned a lot when I was there under Coach Day and CJ Stroud,” Ewers said. “Super thankful for that time that I got to spend there. Like I said, I learned a whole lot. So I don’t regret any decision I’ve made on going or anything like that.“

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts as fans cheer during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

While there may not be any bad blood between the Longhorns’ quarterback and his former teammates in Ohio, when the two parties meet at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, neither side will show mercy as a win would send their school to the biggest stage: the National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20.

The arc has come full circle for Ewers: Did he make the right decision, or could he have been on the other side of history had he stayed at Ohio State? Only time will tell, and on January 10, Ewers will look to rewrite history in the highly anticipated Cotton Bowl— one that not even mascot Bevo will miss.