NCAAF News: HC Kalen DeBoer delivers harsh self-criticism following another loss for Alabama

NCAAF is slowly approaching the end of the season, and teams are entering a critical phase. A new loss for the Alabama Crimson Tide, this time against the Tennessee Volunteers, raises questions for both the team and the coaching staff. HC Kalen DeBoer was clear about this situation.

Led by the talented Jalen Milroe, the Crimson Tide traveled to Knoxville with the intention of putting on a strong performance. However, they faced a formidable Vols team, featuring an exceptional Nico Iamaleava, and ultimately fell, 24-17.

After the game, visibly frustrated with his team’s performance, Coach DeBoer sat down with the press to share his feelings following the second loss of the season.

“Obviously a tough loss, frustrating loss. We’ve had two now. Just can’t play team football, can’t bring it together. One side of the football has highlighted moments, and the other side stumbles. And some missed opportunities. You try to look inward after every game, and we’ve got to continue to do the same,” the experienced HC stated.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I know we’ve got a locker room that’s hurting. I feel like there’s always a common feel in the locker room after a loss, but these guys–– I have no doubt in my mind that they poured everything into the preparation. Just frustrated. We can’t get over the hump.” DeBoer finally concluded.

The strategy that didn’t work against the Vols

DeBoer knew he was facing a tough opponent and had to maximize the potential of his star QB Jalen Milroe to gain an advantage. However, Tennessee proved to be too much for Bama, and the HC acknowledged their superiority.

“They’re a physical defense up front, and we knew you’d have to have a mix of run and pass. Tried to use J-Mil in the run game as well, but just trying to get a flow. Trying to find a time where you can get in a rhythm. The penalties hurt us to where you’re behind the sticks. Trying to stay patients. Trying to, even at the end– not the last drive, but the second-to-last drive–– trying to stay with it,” DeBoer stated.

Ultimately, he recognized where one of the shortcomings was that prevented them from overcoming the Volunteers: “When you don’t have the explosives, it’s just too hard to stack plays a whole length of the field. You have to have some type of explosive plays.”

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scrambles with the ball as James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Tennessee Volunteers pursues during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

What’s next for Alabama Crimson Tide?

vs Missouri, October 26th

vs LSU, November 9th

vs Mercer, November 16th

vs Oklahoma, November 23rd

vs Auburn, November 30th