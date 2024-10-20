NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Sarkisian clarifies situation on Ewers, Manning as starting QB next game

Following their first loss of the NCAAF season, Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian addressed the situation regarding Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning in relation to the starting position.

The Texas Longhorns‘ loss to the Georgia Bulldogs not only marked their first defeat of the NCAAF season but also raised several questions about who will be the starting QB following Quinn Ewers‘ performance. In light of this situation, HC Steve Sarkisian addressed whether he will continue with Ewers or opt for Arch Manning.

The defeat was expected if we consider the performance throughout the game. With Quinn Ewers not appearing to be at full physical strength, the Bulldogs managed to keep their opponent scoreless in the first half.

Ewers wasn’t having his best game, which led the coach to bring Arch Manning onto the field for the final two drives of the first half. Nevertheless, after the game, the coach stated that Quinn Ewers would remain the starting QB.

Journalist CJ Vogel shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account @CJVogel_ATF the coach’s firm statement following the game: “Quinn is our starting quarterback.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Ewers major admission after loss against Bulldogs

The loss was painful, yes. However, the Longhorns know they didn’t play their best game and conducted a strong self-critique behind closed doors after the 30-15 defeat.

One of the key voices for a strong analysis of the game against Georgia was none other than the coach himself, who, after the game, made a major admission about the loss.

“We didn’t start obviously the way we want it to,” QB stated. “We definitely did not play our game today.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns walks off the field after being defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

