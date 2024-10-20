Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Sarkisian clarifies situation on Ewers, Manning as starting QB next game

Following their first loss of the NCAAF season, Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian addressed the situation regarding Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning in relation to the starting position.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesArch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

The Texas Longhorns‘ loss to the Georgia Bulldogs not only marked their first defeat of the NCAAF season but also raised several questions about who will be the starting QB following Quinn Ewers‘ performance. In light of this situation, HC Steve Sarkisian addressed whether he will continue with Ewers or opt for Arch Manning.

The defeat was expected if we consider the performance throughout the game. With Quinn Ewers not appearing to be at full physical strength, the Bulldogs managed to keep their opponent scoreless in the first half.

Ewers wasn’t having his best game, which led the coach to bring Arch Manning onto the field for the final two drives of the first half. Nevertheless, after the game, the coach stated that Quinn Ewers would remain the starting QB.

Advertisement

Journalist CJ Vogel shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account @CJVogel_ATF the coach’s firm statement following the game: “Quinn is our starting quarterback.”

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Ewers major admission after loss against Bulldogs

The loss was painful, yes. However, the Longhorns know they didn’t play their best game and conducted a strong self-critique behind closed doors after the 30-15 defeat.

NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik makes big admission after win over Virginia

see also

NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik makes big admission after win over Virginia

One of the key voices for a strong analysis of the game against Georgia was none other than the coach himself, who, after the game, made a major admission about the loss.

Advertisement

“We didn’t start obviously the way we want it to,” QB stated. “We definitely did not play our game today.”

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns walks off the field after being defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Texas Longhorns upcoming matches

  • vs Vanderbilt, October 26th
  • vs Florida, November 9th
  • vs Arkansas, November 16th
  • vs Kentucky, November 23rd
  • vs Texas A&M, November 30th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 6 vs the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS today?
MLB

What happens if the New York Mets lose Game 6 vs the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS today?

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 10
Soccer

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 10

Roma vs Inter: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8
Soccer

Roma vs Inter: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8

MLB News: Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton shares his feelings on being named ALCS MVP
MLB

MLB News: Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton shares his feelings on being named ALCS MVP

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo