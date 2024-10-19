NCAAF News: Is Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward the top contender for the Heisman Trophy?

After another victory for the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAAF, this time against Louisville, Cam Ward and his team improve to a record of 7-0. The QB delivered another impressive performance worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration.

The NCAAF is slowly approaching the decisive stages of the tournament, and the teams that are serious contenders are becoming clearer. The Miami Hurricanes extended their undefeated record to 7-0 with their victory over Louisville. The impressive performance of QB Cam Ward solidifies his status as a serious Heisman Trophy candidate.

Coach Mario Cristobal’s team traveled to Louisville for a tough matchup against the Cardinals. However, things become much easier when the most important position on the team is well represented, as Ward has shown for his teammates.

In a game that ended 52-45 in favor of the Hurricanes, the QB posted very promising statistics: four touchdowns, completing 21 of 32 passes for 319 yards. Not bad for a player regarded as one of the best this season.

Cam Ward is on the list of candidates for this season’s Heisman Trophy, alongside others like Travis Hunter from the Colorado Buffaloes and Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. However, performances like today’s give the QB a strong chance of securing the recognition.

Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Hurricanes’ exceptional campaign

The recent victory over the Louisville Cardinals reflects the strong momentum Miami is experiencing and definitely enhances their title contender status, led by the exceptional quarterback Cam Ward.

Leading up to this matchup, the Hurricanes secured several consecutive victories against the Florida Gators, Florida A&M Rattlers, Ball State Cardinals, and South Florida Bulls, among others.

Next weekend, the Hurricanes will face none other than the Florida State Seminoles in what promises to be a high-stakes matchup.

What’s next for the Miami Hurricanes?

vs Florida State Seminoles, October 26th

vs Duke Blue Devils, November 2nd

vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, November 9th

vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons, November 23rd

vs Syracuse Orange, November 30th

