Ben Roethlisberger explained who should be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A huge controversy between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Ben Roethlisberger won the Super Bowl twice with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, since his retirement from the NFL, Mike Tomlin hasn’t found the franchise quarterback to replace him. Now, the future is between Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

After Wilson suffered a calf injury during preseason, Fields took over as the starter and led the Steelers to a 4-2 record. The young player has been very solid with 10 total touchdowns and just one interception.

However, just before a blockbuster matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Tomlin might give the call to the veteran. According to the head coach, that could be the boost needed trying to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin hasn’t named a permanent starting quarterback for the rest of the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nevertheless, for the first time this year, the head coach opened the door for Russell Wilson to take over even after Justin Fields delivered good performances.

As a consequence, during his famous podcast Footbahlin, Ben Roethlisberger admitted Fields should be leading the offense for the Steelers in this chaotic scenario.

“I would absolutely not even think about taking him out of the game right now. I would keep him in there. Even if he has a bad game, I would keep him in there because right now they’re rolling. He is playing well enough. He is doing enough, especially with his legs. Making things happen.”

Why is Russell Wilson not starting for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson lost the starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason when he suffered a calf injury. Until last week, the veteran hadn’t been ready to appear as No.2 in the depth chart and was the emergency quarterback. This was Big Ben’s take on his role.

“It’s good to have Russ as the backup if you need him. I just think what you’re going to get from Russ is more pocket presence to throw the ball down the field, but you’re not going to get that extending the play as Justin does.”