NBA News: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo makes surprising trade confession

The Milwaukee Bucks are still looking to recapture the level of play they showcased during the 2020-21 season, when they clinched the NBA championship by defeating the Phoenix Suns. However, team leader Giannis Antetokounmpo has raised eyebrows with a startling admission about a possible trade if the season doesn’t go well.

After suffering early playoff exits for two consecutive seasons, the pressure is higher than ever for a team with championship aspirations. In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo acknowledged the reality of what could happen if things go south this year.

“Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, ‘(What) if this year doesn’t go well?’ Yeah, if we don’t win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live. This is the world we’re living in. It’s everybody,” Giannis said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s the profession that we’re in,” he continued. “At any given moment, if you don’t succeed, that might be it for us. It was the same way with the previous coaching staff, and the year before, the players before. … If you don’t do a good enough job, you’re out.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award and the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Advertisement

Giannis’ challenge for this season

In addition to his desire to win another championship with the Bucks this season, the Greek superstar faces the challenge of maintaining his health throughout the regular season. Antetokounmpo has missed significant time during the Bucks’ last two playoff runs due to injuries.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Damian Lillard makes something clear about Bucks ahead of the new season

“This year, a challenge for me is to be healthy,” Antetokounmpo said. “A challenge for me is to play in the playoffs, to get out of the f— first round. Assert myself even more.”

Advertisement

“Every year for me is important because one day, I’m going to be 35 or 36 or 38 and I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, my prime just went, and I wasn’t able to do something.’ So dominate,” Giannis added.