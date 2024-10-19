NBA News: Bronny reveals message Warriors' Curry gave him after first starting game with Lakers

Before the start of the NBA regular season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't miss the chance to talk with Bronny James after the game against Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors dismantled the Los Angeles Lakers 132-74 in their final NBA preseason game before the regular season. Despite the lopsided score, Bronny James delivered a solid performance in his first start for the Lakers. After the game, Stephen Curry took a moment to offer Bronny some valuable advice about his playstyle.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opted to give his entire rotation playing time, with the exception of Curry, who was rested to prepare for the team’s opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the game, Curry made his way onto the court to greet the players, including Bronny, who received some words of wisdom from the NBA legend.

When asked about their conversation in the post-game press conference, Bronny shared the advice he received from Curry: “Just catching up, but mainly just, you know, him telling me to play my game and be myself. Also just giving some pointers on, you know, things to do in certain situations, but nothing, nothing too crazy.”

For Bronny, the moment was surreal. Not long ago, he was uploading videos of himself shooting three-pointers while calling out Curry’s name. Now, standing on an NBA court, playing alongside his father, LeBron James, and receiving advice from one of his idols, marks a significant milestone in his journey.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers after their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Alongside Quincy Olivari, Bronny was one of the Lakers’ standout players on Friday night. The rookie delivered a career-best performance against the Warriors, scoring 17 points while shooting 6-of-12 from two-point range and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also contributed 4 defensive rebounds and 1 assist in 35 minutes of action.

The Warriors’ dominant victory over the Lakers

Should the Lakers be concerned after a 132-74 loss to the Warriors? While a 58-point blowout may raise eyebrows, especially among fans in Los Angeles, some context helps put the result in perspective.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick approached the game as an opportunity to evaluate younger players and those still vying for a spot in the rotation. As a result, he rested the majority of his key players and only used eight players throughout the game.

In contrast, Kerr took the opposite approach, utilizing his entire rotation with the exception of Curry. A total of 16 Warriors players saw the floor, doubling the number of Lakers who played.

“I think for him and all our younger players, all the moments are building blocks. Not just the good moments. The bad moments are learning opportunities,” said Redick, reflecting on the value of the experience for Bronny and his younger teammates. With this performance in mind, both Olivari and Bronny could see themselves worked into the Lakers’ rotation as the regular season unfolds.