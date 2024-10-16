Tua Tagovailoa seems to have made the final decision about his future after suffering another concussion with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa is the key factor if the Miami Dolphins want to make a historic Super Bowl run. However, in the current biggest topic for the NFL, health has to be the priority when making a decision about his future.

Another concussion suffered a few weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills produced a lot of speculation about what Tua should do. In the end, it all depended on medical advisors and, of course, Tagovailoa’s family point of view.

The quarterback has been on injured reserve but now is just days away of being eligible to return. Now, it seems that the player finally has a clear view of what’s next in his career.

Is Tua Tagovailoa retiring?

A new report from Adam Schefter has confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa won’t retire from football and expects to play very soon in 2024. A few days ago, the NFL gave his approval and the last step was the quarterback’s perspective after seeking independent advice.

“Tua Tagovailoa does expect to play again this season. He has consulted with doctors and he believes he is okay to continue an NFL career that many people were calling for him to walk away from.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Tua Tagovailoa will play football again in the NFL as both parts of the equation have been completed. First, the league’s clearance and now his individual opinion to give it a go.

“He has been visiting neurologists. He’s been to Pittsburgh. People wanted him to retire, but that’s not the way that he has thought. This is the last week that he would be on injured reserve. He is eligible to be activated after the Dolphins’ next game in Indianapolis against the Colts. He could play as soon as Week 8 and, again, he wants to get back out there. My sense is, Tua will be back on the field sooner rather than later.”

