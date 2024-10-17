A Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs revealed the team has already reached a decision on a potential trade to help Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl three times in the last five years, but Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid want to take things to another level in the 2024 NFL season. This year, they want to pull off the first three-peat in football history.

The team started its path towards that goal on the right foot by remaining unbeaten after five weeks with a perfecto 5-0 record. However, key injuries in offense are threatening the Chiefs‘ aspirations.

With both Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice on the sidelines, many wondered whether the Chiefs would look for a new wide receiver on the market. But a Super Bowl champion with Reid and Mahomes claims this is not on the franchise’s plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LeSean McCoy, who won a ring in Kansas City in 2020, revealed on FS1’s “The Facility” that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach confirmed to him that Kansas City will not trade for a new WR.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

“I had a chance to talk to Brett Veach, I said ‘Hey man, are you guys going to push for a WR?,’ he said ‘No we can’t, the money’s not there, also I believe in the guys I brought in here. Another things is, on defense we’re stingy,'” McCoy said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid could give Patrick Mahomes another weapon for Chiefs' Super Bowl rematch at 49ers

Reid lets Veach know his stance on the Chiefs’ WRs

While the Chiefs can still change their mind before the 2024 NFL trade deadline, it’s true they have little wiggle room to add a new player. With nearly $4 million in cap space and little draft capital, maneuvering in the market will be difficult.

Advertisement

McCoy also said Veach mentioned the team’s satisfaction with its current roster, something both the coach and the quarterback had expressed earlier this week. On Monday, Reid made it clear to Veach and Mahomes that there’s no need to make a move.

The Chiefs had high expectations when they signed Brown in free agency, but the veteran pass catcher has yet to play in the 2024 NFL season after sustaining a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in preseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rice, who had an impressive rookie year, stepped up in the opening weeks, until Mahomes accidentally injured the Chiefs wideout in Week 4. Now, the healthy players in the WR room are Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore.

Rashee Rice #4 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walk off the field after a win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Mahomes echoes Reid, Veach’s sentiment on Chiefs wideouts

The WR group may not look so strong, but Mahomes let Reid and the Chiefs’ front office know he completely believes in his teammates: “I have extreme confidence with the guys that are on that football field. They’ve won games, they’ve won Super Bowls, they’ve made plays in big moments and Brett Veach has done a great job of bringing players in that can step up whenever their number is called.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs already have weapon that emulates Travis Kelce

“Every time I step on that football field, I feel like we have the best ability to win, and I think that’s a credit to Brett Veach and coach [Andy] Reid bringing in guys that really get after it and put in the work to be great every single day.”