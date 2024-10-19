Trending topics:
NBA News: 76ers star Paul George brings calm as he offers important updates on knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George reassured fans with an important update on his knee injury suffered during the NBA preseason.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesPaul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena

By Gianni Taina

Paul George narrowly avoided a serious injury when he hyperextended his knee in the Philadelphia 76ers‘ 104-89 NBA preseason victory over the Atlanta Hawks, but there was no structural damage, an MRI revealed.

In a recent episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” he delivered good news, providing a message of relief regarding his injury as the 2024-25 NBA season approaches.

It wasn’t nothing major. No concern. I didn’t damage a ligament. I didn’t damage a tendon. It was just bone on bone bruising from a hyperextension,” George said. “I should be back hopefully sooner than later. It won’t be a long timetable.”

It was a normal play that I’ve made so many times of [a] guy dribbling across. I reach. Poke the ball free, and I guess my leg just kind of got stuck,” George explained. “My knee locked up. My leg locked up. And when I went to go push off, all my momentum is going forward, and my leg just caused it to go inwards. I’ll be back stronger and better than ever.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks against De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks against De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

George reflects on keys to success with the 76ers

George made his debut for the 76ers in a 121-111 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In just 26 minutes through the first three quarters, he recorded a game-high 23 points, along with six rebounds and two assists, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

After the game, George emphasized the need for an aggressive mindset from the start of the season. His focus on building chemistry and developing good habits was evident during his debut.

“I’ve got to be aggressive,” George said. “Regardless of whether it’s preseason or not, I’m trying to build habits. These guys have to get used to me, and I’ve got to get used to them.”

He also stressed the importance of everyone playing to their strengths for the team to achieve success. “I had to be myself out there,” George added. “For this to work, everyone has to be themselves and bring what they do best to the table.”

