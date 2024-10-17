NFL News: Saints' Alvin Kamara, QB Derek Carr lose key teammate for the rest of the season

New Orleans Saints of Alvin Kamara and injured quarterback Derek Carr lose a key player for the remainder of the season due to a long-term injury.

When the New Orleans Saints take on the Denver Broncos this Thursday night, they will be without a key player in their tactical plan. It will be a sensitive loss for a team that has Alvin Kamara as its star in the 2024 NFL season and is awaiting the return of quarterback Derek Carr.

It hasn’t been an easy season for the Saints, who are on a four-game losing streak. The campaign is made all the more difficult when the team is losing key areas of the field, such as starter quarterback Carr. Kamara will have to be the mainstay of a New Orleans team that is 2-4 and struggling to get results that will put them in a better position in the NFC South.

Kamara’s teammate who will miss the rest of the season for the Saints is none other than wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X (formerly Twitter) account. His absence will not only be felt on TNF against the Broncos, but also casts pessimism over the franchise’s future in the current campaign.

According to Rapoport, Shaheed underwent meniscus surgery and doctors opted for a full repair rather than a trim. That means he faces a recovery period of several months. The wide receiver is expected to be ready for next season.

Rashid Shaheed #22 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rashid Shaheed’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Shaheed, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury in his third season with the Saints, has started five of six games this season. The wide receiver has 20 receptions for 349 yards with three touchdowns and a lost fumble.

New Orleans Saints injury report

With the sensitive loss of Shaheed, the Saints are hit with a long list of injuries for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos. Tight end Taysom Hill is questionable, while wide receiver Chris Olave is out. Meanwhile, quarterback Spencer Rattler will again start in place of Derek Carr, who is presumed to return for Week 8 or 9.