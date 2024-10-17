A few weeks ago, CeeDee Lamb got a massive four-year, $136 million with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the wide receiver hasn’t fulfilled the expectations during the start of the 2024 season.

The Cowboys hold currently a 3-3 record and their upcoming schedule is really tough after the bye week with games against the 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

On offense, Dak Prescott has been the one to blame by fans and experts, but, a legend of the NFL thinks the narrative should be different. It’s not about the quarterback in Dallas.

Who is the one to blame for Dallas Cowboys’ record?

According to Troy Aikman, CeeDee Lamb and the group of wide receivers are responsible for the lack of production on offense for the Dallas Cowboys. It all happened during an interview with 96.7 The Ticket.

“I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes and I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play, but if they’re not, they don’t. And it all ties together. I’m not impressed with that part of it.”

Aikman is absolutely convinced that Dak Prescott is not the reason to explain the bad performances by the offense. “It’s hard to play the quarterback position if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be. And I’m not speaking for Dak. Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think their routes are amazing.’ But as a former quarterback watching it, it’s gotta get a lot better.”

