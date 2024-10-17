NBA News: Shaq O'Neal makes something clear about LeBron and Bronny playing together for the Lakers

LeBron James and Bronny are poised to make NBA history as the first father-son duo to share the court, playing together for the Los Angeles Lakers. Amidst the excitement and speculation, former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal has weighed in on the historic moment.

Bronny‘s path to the Los Angeles Lakers has been widely discussed, from his draft selection to his preseason performances, all leading up to the much-anticipated moment when he and LeBron James will set a unique record this season. Numerous former NBA stars have shared their views on this milestone, and now Shaquille O’Neal has joined the conversation.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal was candid about his feelings on LeBron and Bronny playing together. “I strive off of professional jealousy,” Shaq admitted. “Jealous, a little bit… I take things that make me mad, and instead of hating, I use it to motivate me.”

Shaq, who has long been vocal about his aspirations for his own sons’ basketball careers, acknowledged that he had hoped to share a similar moment with them. “I wish that was me and Shareef or me and Shaqir… My son was in that position. Life is all about titles, I would have loved to have that title first,” he said.

The former Lakers center also opened up about his close relationship with the James family, noting how Bronny has been a frequent visitor at his home. “He was always at the crib playing with my boys, he’s like a nephew to me.” Shaq shared. “I’m happy for Bronny and I’m happy for LeBron, and I wish them well.”

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during warm ups prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Shaq’s advice for Bronny James

With nearly two decades of experience as an NBA player, Shaquille O’Neal understands the pressures Bronny is facing, particularly as the spotlight intensifies leading into the season. Scrutiny has already resulted in widespread commentary from analysts and former players, and O’Neal empathizes with the young player’s situation.

“The fact that he’s on the Lakers, there’s a lot of – ‘He got this, he got that’,” O’Neal observed, referring to the added attention that comes with playing for such a high-profile team while being LeBron’s son. He then offered some advice for Bronny: “He’s going through a lot, he just needs to continue to have fun and play, and things will work out… I tell my son all the time, you have to create your own path. You have to separate from me.”