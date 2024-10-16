In recent days, rumors have suggested that the Las Vegas Raiders could trade Maxx Crosby, and the team has now made its final decision regarding this matter.

With the Las Vegas Raiders struggling this season, they have opened the door to potential player departures. Now, the team has made a final decision regarding the trade of Maxx Crosby, their star defensive end.

The 2024 NFL season has not been kind to the Raiders. Heading into the season, they were viewed as potential dark horses in the AFC West, but they have failed to live up to those expectations.

Following their poor performance, analysts believe the team should consider trading some of its key players. With Davante Adams already gone, many are wondering if Maxx Crosby will be the next player moved in the upcoming days.

Raiders reveal plans regarding Maxx Crosby’s trade

Midseason is often a time when teams assess their future. While some remain in contention for the playoffs, others face the prospect of a rebuilding phase.

The Raiders appear to fall into the latter category. Currently sitting at the bottom of the AFC West with a 2-4 record, the team seems to be offloading players to build for the future.

After their Week 6 loss to the Steelers, the Raiders traded Davante Adams to the Jets for a conditional 3rd-round pick. With one star out the door, fans are left wondering if Maxx Crosby will follow suit and leave Las Vegas.

Rumors suggest the Detroit Lions could be interested in Crosby following Aidan Hutchinson‘s injury. However, Raiders owner Mark Davis has reportedly shut down any speculation, affirming that Crosby will not be traded.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders

“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said, via TheAthletic.com. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It’s just not happening.”

What could the Raiders get for Maxx Crosby?

Despite the Raiders’ current struggles, Maxx Crosby remains one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL. The defensive end is a key player for Las Vegas, which is why they are working to retain him for the long term.

However, every player has a price. According to reports, the Raiders could potentially receive two first-round picks in exchange for Crosby. Given his remarkable skill set, plenty of teams would likely be interested in paying the price for a dominant pass rusher like him.

