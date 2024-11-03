NCAAF News: Carson Beck makes strong admission on Georgia's offensive struggles

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs prevailed 34-20 over historic college football rival Florida Gators on Saturday. Despite the neccesary win, the Dawgs had yet another concerning offensive outing. After the game, QB Carson Beck sent a straightforward message to his teammates.

Carson Beck’s struggles week in and week out have been a big topic of concern for Kirby Smart and Georgia‘s program. Although, the coach believes the QB’s stateline doesn’t do the bigger picture justice, the QB held himself accountable and made something clear on the recent performances.

“I think it really comes down to me at the end of the day,” Beck admitted, via On3. “There are things that people around me can do to help. They did it tonight, I mean, go watch the film. For me, I just, I mean, I have to be better. And whether that’s in the preparation or when I get into the game and just this in-game decision making, and that’ll come.”

“Just in my preparation, which I feel like I prepare well, but there’s just certain situations in games where maybe I try to make a play that doesn’t need to be made. Maybe it’s a throwaway instead of trying to force something and just moving on to the next play.“

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Against the Gators, Beck’s inconsistency came to light, again. The Bulldogs signal-caller finished the game completing 25 of 40 pass attempts, passing for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. It was Beck’s third three-turnover game on the season. Over the past five games, Beck has thrown 10 TDs to 11 INTs.

Beck on managing frustration after turnovers

The last weekends have not been easy to deal with for Beck. Although the team has won on four consecutive outings, Beck’s play has definitely held the team back and that lingers on the QB’s conscience. After another game with more turnovers than scores, Beck was asked on how he handles his emotions after the giveaways.

“Obviously, I have emotions as much as sometimes it might not seem like I do. No, I get frustrated and I’m mad. But for me and what I can do to help better the team and be the best for the team that I can be, is to move on and throw it in the trash, throw it away.

“Leave it in the past, there’s nothing I can go do. We can watch a film, see what coverage they’re in, see the play we had. If we come back to it, okay, maybe we’ll go here instead.“

Beck makes promise going forward

Up next, the Bulldogs will face two ranked opponents in the NCAA. The Dawgs will visit Ole Miss on November 9 and host Tennessee a week later. For the crucial matchups, the team will need to rely on their QB and cannot afford to be held back by his errors. On that note, Beck made a promise.

“No matter what, I’m gonna keep coming every single play, no matter what happens the play before. And I’ve always been resilient in that way. And when the team needs me, I’m gonna bring that. And obviously, I’m gonna go watch the film, see what I can correct. In the future, I have to be better. And that’s exactly what’s gonna happen.“