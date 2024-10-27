NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers breaks silence on fake rumors about not playing

Following the false rumor this week about the possibility of Quinn Ewers not playing this year in NCAAF, the Texas Longhorns QB broke his silence and made his stance clear on the matter.

The Texas Longhorns‘ excellent performance this season in NCAAF draws significant attention to the program. The talent at the QB position, featuring both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, is something few teams can boast about.

It was Ewers who found himself at the center of attention this week, as a rumor spread through a hacked social media account claiming that the QB would stop playing with the Longhorns this season to focus on the NFL Draft next year.

The rumor was quickly dismissed, but several days later, the player himself broke his silence on the situation and shared his feelings about what had happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Chris Low of ESPN, Ewers stated: “I mean, it was pretty random. I didn’t really know where they got that from or whether they got hacked or not. … It was definitely weird, and there’s not much else to say about it.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

In this way, the starting quarterback for Steve Sarkisian‘s team made it clear that none of this is true, emphasizing his commitment to Texas and that he will give his all for the remainder of the season with the Longhorns.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel sends strong message to QB Nico Iamaleava

Sarkisian praises Ewers following victory against Vanderbilt

Following the tough loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend, a bounce-back victory for the Longhorns against the Commodores was imperative. Not only did they achieve that, but their starting QB Ewers also had an impressive game.

Advertisement

Regarding this situation, it was none other than head coach Steve Sarkisian who commented on the QB’s outstanding performance, highlighting how crucial Ewers was in securing another victory for Texas this season.

“[Ewers] played really well. He was efficient. Got the ball to our playmakers when we needed it,” HC Steve Sarkisian said on the SEC Network, per Brian Davis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks from the sidelines in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

What’s ahead for Texas this season

With the goal of continuing their winning streak this season, the Texas Longhorns still have four games left on their schedule.

Advertisement

Although they have a bye week next week and the can recover players who have been sidelined by various injuries, in two weekends the Longhorns will begin the final stretch of their games for the season.

Advertisement

vs vs Florida, November 9th

vs Arkansas, November 16th

vs Kentucky, November 23rd

vs Texas A&M, November 30th