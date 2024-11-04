NCAAF News: Nebraska fans get promising injury update on Dylan Raiola after early exit against UCLA

After taking a tough hit in the game against UCLA during the latest NCAAF action, the Nebraska Cornhuskers provided an injury update on QB Dylan Raiola.

The last weekend for the Nebraska Cornhuskers was not only disappointing due to another loss in the NCAAF season but also concerning because of QB Dylan Raiola‘s early exit after a hard hit to his back. The player, who had been struggling in his performance against UCLA, did not return to the field, raising concerns among those present.

Fortunately, not just for the coaching staff and his teammates, but also for the fans who rely on the quarterback for great results, the player is expected to be available for the next game, as reported by ESPN journalist Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola is expected to be healthy to return for Nebraska’s next game, which is at USC on Nov. 16,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The scans on Raiola’s back issue came back clear after he left the UCLA game in the fourth quarter on Saturday.”

This way, coach Matt Rhule will be able to count on the talented QB for the next game, when his team faces a crucial matchup against the USC Trojans that could determine the program’s future.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) in action during a NCAA Division 1 football game between UTEP Miners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE.

The hard hit suffered by Raiola last weekend wasn’t the only concern, as UCLA handed the Cornhuskers their third consecutive loss, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Matt Rhule confirmed Raiola’s availability for the game against USC

After undergoing the necessary tests to determine the extent of the hit he received in the last game against UCLA, QB Dylan Raiola is finally cleared to participate in the upcoming matchup against the Trojans.

Coach Matt Rhule, following his traditional Monday press conference, put an end to the uncertainty regarding the talented QB’s availability for Nebraska’s upcoming games.

“He’d probably be questionable for this week if we were playing,” Rhule stated to the press, describing the injury as a spine contusion. “He should be available for next week.”

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 06, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois.

One step closer to achieving the goal

Nebraska‘s season had been flawless; however, a first stumble against Indiana led to two more consecutive losses, bringing Matt Rhule’s team to a current record of 5 wins and 4 losses.

Despite this, and the recent scare that ultimately wasn’t as serious regarding the hard hit suffered by QB Dylan Raiola, the Cornhuskers are making a big noise and are just one victory away from securing a bowl game.

To achieve their short-term goal, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face the USC Trojans on November 16. Following that, they will have a tough matchup against Wisconsin on November 23, before wrapping up their season on November 29 against Iowa.