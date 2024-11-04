NCAAF News: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore makes an honest comment on Indiana, Curt Cignetti

The Michigan Wolverines gear up to take on the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers at ‘The Rock’ on November 9. The reigning National Champions will face a tall task when they clash with an undefeated program in the Big Ten. Ahead of the match, head coach Sherrone Moore sent a strong message to Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

The Hoosiers’ transformation under Cignetti has been admirable. Indiana leads the Big Ten standings with a 9-0 record . Although Oregon shares the same record and is ranked first in the nation, the program in Bloomington has nothing to envy of Eugene’s.

Michigan, on the other hand, is suffering from an extreme case of a post-championship hangover. The 2023 National Champs have lost key elements to their success and are going through a journey of self-reinvention. Owning a 5-4 record, the Wolverines are one win away from becoming bowl-eligible. However, the remaigning schedule severely hampers their chances.

Ahead of a litmus test against the Hoosiers, the crestfallen look to shock the college football landscape with an unexpected win. Sherrone Moore remains confident, though realistic, the odds are not in favor of Ann Arbor’s program. The Wolverines head coach made a strong admission on the Hoosiers and Coach Cignetti’s work.

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on before a game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“For them, they just did a really good job of bringing in the right guys, the right people,” Sherrone Moore told reporters on Monday. “I think Coach Cignetti has done an unbelievable job with building the program how he has – he has done it before and done it in the past.“

“For us, we need to continue to do what we need to do to progress. We’re looking at the future, looking at this game, looking at today, and that’s what we’re gonna go do.”

Indiana’s renaissance under Cignetti

What a difference a year makes in the NCAA. At this time in 2023, Michigan was the second-best program in the country, while Indiana held a 3-6 (1-5) record. This year, the coin has landed on the Hoosiers’ side.

Fans in Bloomington are thrilled with a strong program that has a high likelihood of making the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans in Ann Arbor can take comfort in last season’s glory, but the present looks grim.

The Hoosiers ended the 2023 campaign with a 3-9 record. On head coach Cignetti’s first year at the helm, the team is trending towards a 10+ win season. Indiana did not have a winning full-season since 2019. With three games to spare, the program has already equaled their win-total from the past three seasons.