NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders shares strong reflection on his impact with Deion in Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is approaching his final appearance with the Colorado Buffaloes in their upcoming bowl game. As the star quarterback is set to declare for the NFL Draft, Sanders reflected on his two-year tenure in Boulder and made a strong admission on his impact with head coach Deion Sanders on the program.

Since the Sanders’ trio of Deion, Shedeur, and Shilo arrived in Boulder, the Buffaloes’ program was revamped. Despite a disappointing first season, Colorado flipped the script and put on a nine-win campaign.

Colorado didn’t make the College Football Playoffs, however, Deion has shown great improvement and secured bowl-eligibility for the Buffaloes. The culture change in only two seasons is remarkable and Shedeur made something clear on that matter.

“Knowing that we changed the culture. Knowing, it was a bad mindset. Losing mindset. Two years ago. Shortly, we were able to come in and change everything,” Shedeur reflected, via On3. “Especially the way we did it, against all the odds. Against all the naysayers and people talking reckless about us for no reason. We were still able to go out there, put on a performance and change the narrative.”

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. The Buffalos defeated the Wildcats 34-7.

Shedeur’s stats in second season with Buffaloes

The senior quarterback had his best year since transferring to Colorado in 2023. Shedeur finished the regular season with 3,926 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Moreover, he scored four rushing touchdowns.

After his strong campaign, Shedeur cemented his name as a top quarterback prospect heading into next year’s NFL Draft.

Colorado signs heir to QB1 role

Five-star quarterback recruit Julian Lewis signed with the Buffaloes during National Signing Day. Lewis is the second-overall recruit in the 2025 class, behind QB Bryce Underwood who is signing with the Michigan Wolverines.

Landing one of the best QB talents in the nation is another sign of the outstanding job Deion Sanders has done in Colorado. The Buffaloes have become a desired program in the NCAA, and being coached by Primetime is an offer not many can refuse.