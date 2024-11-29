NCAAF News: Deion Sanders’ Colorado offensive line bolstered for 2025 as 4-star OT commits

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes had a solid 2024 season, finishing with eight wins and three losses ahead of their regular-season finale at home against Oklahoma State on November 29. But beyond their on-field success, the program recently received exciting news: a 4-star offensive tackle committed to the team.

According to Hayes Fawcett, the 4-star OT decommitted from the USC Trojans—where he was expected to play a key role—to join the Buffaloes. The player in question is 6-foot-6, 290-pound Carde Smith. He had offers from Duke and Arkansas and visited Auburn and USC in June.

On October 25, Smith visited Colorado. Just over two weeks later, predictions surfaced that he would flip his commitment after initially pledging to USC on August 5. The news broke on November 20, and on Thanksgiving, Smith officially announced his decision through Hayes Fawcett.

Explaining his choice, Smith said: “I went up there for the Baylor game and the Cincinnati game. Really just sitting down and talking with [offensive line] Coach Phil [Loadholt] and Coach Prime and the other coaches, and seeing that I have a chance to come and play as a freshman—that’s the main thing that really set it off.”

Smith Impressed by Colorado

During the Nightcap Show, Smith spoke highly of Colorado’s environment: “Really just the environment around Colorado—it just feels like family more. Coach Phil is a real dude. Sitting down with him, he told me the ins and outs of Colorado. Seeing that he actually played at that position and was really the best in his time, I really couldn’t turn that down. Plus, the opportunity to play early.”

On playing for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, Smith added: “I just want my shot. And when I get it, they are going to feel me. I feel like I can go in there, and I feel like I can compete with anybody.”