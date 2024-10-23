NCAAF News: Alabama coach strongly denies recent narrative on Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams

The Alabama Crimson Tide have taken a bad turn and their season is now under duress. The team’s momentum shifted and they are now facing an early do-or-die situation. Amid the turmoil, many narratives have brewed on the program’s stars. However, an Alabama coach was quick to shut down a claim on QB Jalen Milroe and WR Ryan Williams.

The Crimson Tide suffered their second loss of the NCAA season against the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium. In only three weeks, Alabama has fallen off from first place to fifteenth in the nation. The team must get back on track before they spiral out of control.

The Tide’s biggest stars have not been able to produce lately, and many suggested QB Jalen Milroe was forcing the ball to freshman WR Ryan Williams during Bama’s loss in Knoxville. However, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard shut down any speculation and made it clear that the narrative was unfounded.

“Milroe did not force the ball anywhere,” Shephard said after Wednesday’s practice, via BamaOnLine. “We’re not forcing it anywhere. Let’s change that narrative right now. That did not happen.“

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after his team’s victory against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Milroe attempted 45 pass attempts during the loss to the Vols. Ryan Williams was targeted 18 times, which adds up to 40% of Milroe’s dropbacks. Williams caught 8 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. The 17-year old is the team leader with 649 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 31 catches. However, the coaches believe the offense wasn’t centered on the true freshman wideout.

“I think that we distributed the ball to where it should’ve been going all week long, all throughout the game,” Shephard said. “That’s where the ball should’ve been going. If it was supposed to go somewhere else, it would’ve went somewhere else. That’s not us designing every play to try to get the ball to one single person. If that’s where the ball was supposed to go, that’s where it went.”

Shephard on freshman standout Ryan Williams

After a historic breakout game against the Georgia Bulldogs (six catches for 177 yards and a TD), Williams has failed to surpass the 100-yard mark in his next three college football games. In Knoxville, Williams had a career-high eight receptions but couldn’t be as explosive as he was versus the Dawgs. WR coach Shephard had a message for Williams.

“The young man just has to continue to fight and continue to use great technique to be able to find ways to get even more separation. … He created separation on a number of different plays. But it just depends on is he the front side of the read, the back side of the read on certain plays. That’s what it really comes down to. The kid did a great job of finding ways to separate from the defenders throughout the game.”

Upcoming test

Milroe and Williams will look to get back on track with a solid outing against Missouri. The Crimson Tide’s offense must spread the ball a whole lot better when they face off with a fierce Tigers’ defense. Mizzou has only allowed 157.6 passing yards per game. No. 15 Alabama will host No. 21 Missouri on October 26th at 3:30p.m. ET in Bryant-Denny Stadium.