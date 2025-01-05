The Michigan Wolverines couldn’t have ended their NCAAF season in a better way. Not only did they decisively defeat a tough opponent like the Alabama Crimson Tide under Kalen DeBoer, but with this win, they also claimed the ReliaQuest Bowl. Days after the victory, Davis Warren made a particular revelation about something that happened during the game.

The talented quarterback, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @1daviswarren2, made a striking post revealing that during the game where they finally triumphed over Jalen Milroe and his teammates, he unfortunately suffered a torn ACL.

“Celebrating a win and so proud of the way the boys finished this season! I unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the bowl game. Thanks to the Michigan faithful for all the support this season. Can’t wait to battle to be back on the field with my guys in AA and go blue!” Warren stated.

Sherrone Moore’s team saw Warren as the starter during the early weeks, but due to poor performances, he had to be replaced by his teammates. With effort and sacrifice, he managed to regain the starting role with the Wolverines and ultimately ended up as the starter in his team’s final game.

Davis Warren #16 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

While it is expected that Michigan will have Warren’s services for the next season, Moore’s team was able to strengthen this position with the arrival of freshman phenom Bryce Underwood and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who have joined this successful program.

A significant loss on offense

For some programs, the season is already over, and the focus is on what will happen next year for the teams. The transfer portal continues to generate movement, and this time, it is the Wolverines under Moore who regret the departure of a key player.

With a heartfelt post on his official X account titled ‘Thank You Michigan,’ the talented wide receiver Tyler Morris said goodbye to the program and confirmed his commitment to none other than the Indiana Hoosiers.

Throughout the last season at Michigan, Morris managed to catch 23 passes for 248 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

