Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian adds new QB to help Arch Manning in the upcoming NCAAF season

Arch Manning will take charge of the Texas Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian in the upcoming NCAAF season, and he will be well-supported after a new acquisition by the program.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns poses for a photo after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
By Matías Persuh

While many in the Texas Longhorns program are focused on what will happen in the Cotton Bowl, others are already starting to think about the upcoming NCAAF season. Arch Manning will take over as the starter after Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL Draft, and to support him, Steve Sarkisian secured the commitment of a new QB to help the starter.

Former Baylor, Texas State, and Houston Christian player CJ Rogers has finally made a decision and will join the Longhorns for the upcoming season. His last stint with the Huskies was marked by an injury, limiting him to playing in just seven games, without scoring any touchdowns.

The news was confirmed by the outlet Inside Texas through their official X (formerly Twitter) account @InsideTexas: “BOOM. Texas adds QB to roster for the 2025 season. Former Baylor, Texas State, and Houston Christian signal-caller CJ Rogers has committed to Texas, he tells @justinwells2424.”

“Playing at the University of Texas is a dream come true,” Rogers told Inside Texas. “I’m very excited to be able to learn from Coach (Steve) Sarkisian and Coach (AJ) Milwee and help the program.”

In the quarterback department, Arch Manning will be joined by CJ Rogers, four-star commit KJ Lacey, and third-stringer Trey Owens.

Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes one thing clear before Cotton Bowl clash against Buckeyes

A defensive tackle in the spotlight

Although there are still big things at stake for the program, in Texas, they don’t want to leave anything to chance, and the formation of the next roster is already taking shape. In recent hours, news broke of a potential arrival of a player from the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Defensive tackle Travis Shaw had talks with the Longhorns last Friday, and his arrival to Sarkisian‘s team is a possibility for next year. The news was reported by Inside Texas through their X account.

“Texas hosted North Carolina @TransferPortal_ defensive tackle Travis Shaw on Friday, per @InsideTexas’ @EricNahlin & @justinwells2424.”

