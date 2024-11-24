Rebels News: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart issues strong statement after loss to Florida

Jaxson Dart, the starting QB for Ole Miss Rebels, knows he didn't have his best performance in the loss to the Florida Gators and spoke out about it.

The trip to Gainesville was not a pleasant one for the Ole Miss Rebels. Led by Lane Kiffin, the team struggled to find their footing against the Florida Gators and suffered a decisive defeat. Jaxson Dart, the Rebels‘ starting quarterback, spoke out after the game, emphasizing his underwhelming performance.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry to my teammates. I’m sorry to my coaches. Sorry for the fans,” he said. “Can’t lose these games. This one’s going to hurt for a really long time. That’s all I can really say. I’m sorry.”

The loss to the Gators means that Kiffin’s team now holds a record of eight wins and three losses, with just one game remaining. On Friday, November 29, with one less day of rest than usual, Ole Miss will host Mississippi State in Oxford for both teams’ final regular-season matchup.

The loss to the Gators comes surprisingly after an exceptional performance by Ole Miss the previous weekend, when they dominated Georgia at home. As a result, their playoff hopes have faded, and with it, Jaxson Dart’s potential Heisman Trophy aspirations as well.

Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels reacts during the second half of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida.

Lane Kiffin shares his thoughts after the game

The remarkable NCAAF campaign led by Ole Miss Rebels this season undoubtedly has a mastermind behind it, named Lane Kiffin. The successful coach has guided the team through many great moments, but this was not the case in the game against the Gators. After the game, Kiffin made bold admissions.

“This went…you know, a game of a lot of missed opportunities,” Kiffin stated. “Go for three in the red zone, get no points out of the missed field goal, and get stopped twice on fourth downs. You know, lose the turnover margin in a tough place to play against a team that has played really good. When that quarterback plays, credit to him. It’s a really good player. That made a lot of plays in the first half when we had him back there.”

In addition, Kiffin praised the performance of their opponent: “I think they have a really good offensive line, and those backs run really hard,” he said. “That was probably the biggest concern coming in, and they did a really good job.”

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels walks off the field after being defeated 24-17 by the Florida Gators of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida.

Ole Miss Rebels upcoming match

With the main goal of finishing the regular season on a high note, the Ole Miss Rebels are set to host Mississippi State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this upcoming weekend. After a season that included big wins and some unexpected losses, Lane Kiffin‘s squad is focused on securing their ninth victory of the year and finishing the regular season with a positive record.

Despite the recent loss to Florida, which complicated their playoff aspirations, Ole Miss remains a competitive team and will look to redeem themselves in front of their home crowd in the season finale. Quarterback Jaxson Dart and the rest of the players are motivated to end the year with a strong performance and leave a positive impression for the future.