Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer reveals strong message to QB Jalen Milroe during upset loss vs Oklahoma

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed what he told quarterback Jalen Milroe during the disappointing loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Alabama suffered their third loss of the season during their visit to the Oklahoma Sooners. The upsetting defeat took the Crimson Tide out of contention for the SEC Championship and eliminated Kalen DeBoer’s side from the Playoffs. Jalen Milroe had an uncharacteristic outing and the head coach revealed what he told his quarterback during the game.

Alabama ran into an unexpected roadblock in Norman. The offense couldn’t get anything going all night long, and the Sooners cruised to a 24-3 victory. Milroe finished the game with 11 completions for 164 yards and three interceptions, including a pick-six.

Milroe entered the game against Oklahoma after two consecutive strong outings against Mercer and LSU. However, in Norman, the Tide’s offense ran out of steam. After the game, DeBoer revealed what his message was for Milroe as the offense was neutralized.

“Go out there and keep swinging,” DeBoer said to Milroe. “I looked in his eyes and think he’s come a long ways all season long, and just the way he wants to go out there and keep leading the team and guys kept fighting for him. That’s just pretty much what I shared with him, just have no regrets. I thought he kept battling.”

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 34-20 win over the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 21, 2023.

Milroe makes admission on shortcomings against Oklahoma

Milroe can hold his head high knowing he has led Alabama through their tough moments this season. However, the quarterback is well aware of his mistakes during the loss to Oklahoma and how the pick-six cost the team.

Following the heartbreaking loss, which eliminated the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoffs, Milroe issued an honest statement on the team’s performance.

“They’re a really good defense,” Milroe said, via On3. “I thought they played really hard. They have a lot of guys that are physical, played really strong. And of course, when you play Alabama, you’re gonna get your best, especially here at home.”

When was the last time Alabama missed the Playoffs?

Since the CFP format was introduced in 2014, Alabama has failed to make an appearance on the NCAA‘s biggest stage in only three seasons. The Crimson Tide first missed out in 2019, when the LSU Tigers were crowned National Champions. And the failed to enter the top-4 in 2022, when the Georgia Bulldogs won it all.

This year, Alabama has been eliminated with one week to go in the season and will not be among the 12 programs competing for the silverware. Next weekend, Alabama will face off against Auburn in a new edition of the Iron Bowl, however, the school in Tuscaloosa will not be playing for anything, but pride.