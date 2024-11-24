Buffaloes News: Deion Sanders delivers harsh criticism of his team's performance after loss to Kansas

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes were unexpectedly defeated by Kansas during their visit to Missouri, and their fate in the NCAAF remains uncertain as the season draws to a close.

The loss of the Colorado Buffaloes during their visit to Kansas opened an unexpected wound within the team led by Deion Sanders. Led by Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes struggled to match their opponent’s dominance, and once the game was over, it was the head coach himself who delivered harsh criticism regarding his team’s performance.

The final score of 37-21 marked Colorado‘s third loss of the season, while they managed to secure victories in eight other games. The issue with this defeat was not only the timing but also how the players approached this crucial match, something that their coach was not pleased with at all.

In a recent video posted on his official Instagram account @deionsanders, the Buffaloes’ HC was very blunt about his team’s performance against the Jayhawks, who took full advantage of the situation.

“Nobody in here can say you gave maximum effort,” Sanders firmly stated to his players. “You bought into all that foolishness… and we went out there and got humbled.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes gestures during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The coach also highlighted the overconfidence with which his players approached the game: “We started smelling ourselves a little bit,” he said. “We did not play CU football. Therefore, we got our butts kicked.”

The importance of bouncing back

When defeats like this happen in the NCAAF, there are only two paths ahead: dwell on what happened, or bounce back as quickly as possible and face what’s coming with greater commitment and optimism.

Once the game was over, Coach Deion Sanders spoke with his players and delivered a clear message of encouragement, urging them to lift their spirits as soon as possible and approach the final game against Oklahoma State with the utmost responsibility.

“Where do you go from here?” he asked his team. “What do you glean from this moment?” Of course, the HC expects his players to provide the answers on the field next weekend.

The last big game for the Buffaloes

The cards are on the table for the Buffaloes, and all that remains is to win the next and final game of the regular season to ultimately determine Colorado’s fate this season. The game will take place next Saturday, November 30, against none other than Oklahoma State, in what is expected to be a packed Folsom Field.