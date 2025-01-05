Shortly after joining Dan Lanning's Ducks, Dillon Gabriel's replacement is heading to Cal

The fate of a program in this sport can change in the blink of an eye. Just ask Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, who, before the Rose Bowl, had an unbeaten streak and a roster still being shaped for the upcoming season. In just a few days, not only did they suffer a defeat to the Buckeyes, but the natural replacement for Dillon Gabriel has now decided to commit to the Cal Golden Bears.

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had been training with the Ducks for at least a month, having committed to Lanning’s team to be a key piece in the upcoming season following Gabriel‘s departure to the NFL.

However, according to transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @Hayesfawcett3, the player will ultimately join the Golden Bears for the upcoming season.

“BREAKING: Oregon transfer QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele has Committed to Cal, he tells @on3sports. The 6’3 225 QB signed with the Ducks in December. Ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3),” Fawcett stated.

Per National Recruiting and College Football reporter @ESPNCFB Eli Lederman, the quarterback was seeking a bigger role. “I just felt that I wasn’t a main priority [at Oregon]…I’m just looking at other QB rooms and the best place for me to go get on the field early,” Sagapolutele stated.

Who will be the starting QB next season?

It is well known that Dillon Gabriel has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, meaning his future is likely already set far from Eugene. As a result, the questions now revolve around who will be the replacement for the former starting QB on Dan Lanning’s team in recent times.

After the confirmation that Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will not be part of the upcoming roster, the coaching staff and management have several alternatives for this position, which currently has four players available.

Although there are still several months until the season begins, everything points to Dante Moore being the starter. Additionally, they have reserves in Austin Novosad, Luke Moga, and 2025 signee Akili Smith Jr.

A setback for the offense

With the NCAAF season over for the Ducks, many moves are beginning to unfold due to the transfer portal. In recent hours, it was revealed that one of their offensive players will be leaving the program to seek new opportunities.

After three years in Eugene, sophomore running back Ellis Bynum declared his transfer status, and he will likely no longer be part of Lanning’s roster starting next season.

“From waking up every Saturday as a kid dreaming of playing for the University of Oregon, to running out of the tunnel at Autzen Stadium in full uniform, my time here has been a dream come true,” Bynum stated on his social media post.