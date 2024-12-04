Steve Sarkisian is not only writing a new chapter in college football history but is also solidifying his personal and professional legacy as the leader of the Texas Longhorns, where he guides standout players like Arch Manning.

He has proven to be more than just a strategist on the field—a visionary with a unique ability to elevate his team to the top. His recent contract extension recognizes his success and positions him as one of the highest-paid coaches.

Since his arrival in 2021, he has transformed the Longhorns program, leading them to an impressive 12-2 record in 2023 and securing a No. 3 ranking in the final AP poll, all while preparing for their transition to the SEC in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Steve Sarkisian’s net worth?

Steve Sarkisian, a prominent figure in college football and head coach of the Texas Longhorns, has a net worth of $5 million as of November 2024. While his current salary is undisclosed, estimates suggest it could be around $1.5 million.

Advertisement

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after a Longhorns touch down during the NCAA Allstate Sugar Bowl Semifinal football game between Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

Advertisement

His latest contract, signed in early 2024, is valued at $10.3 million annually and extends through 2030. The deal includes yearly raises of $100,000 and performance-based incentives that can add up to $1.85 million per year.

Advertisement

The contract also provides additional perks, such as access to private jets, a golf club membership and two cars supplied by local dealerships, according to outlets like Heartland College Sports and College Football Network.

This extension came after a highly successful season in which Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, solidifying his legacy as an elite coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before his success at Texas, he had a diverse and sometimes challenging career. His early stints as head coach of Washington Huskies and USC showcased his ability to lead major programs but also brought significant challenges.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian makes the Hook Em Horns sign after defeating Oklahoma State and winning the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship after the match between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys. (Source: IMAGO / Eyepix Group)

Advertisement

With the Longhorns transitioning to the SEC in 2024, he has proven to be a strategist, positioning the program at the forefront of the national stage. This new challenge cements his place as one of the most influential leaders.

Advertisement

Steve Sarkisian’s previous contracts

Steve Sarkisian’s career began in 2009 when he was named head coach of the University of Washington’s football team. His initial contract was valued at $1.75 million, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Advertisement

His salary progressively increased, reaching $2.3 million by 2013. However, his time at Washington was marked by a lack of significant success, as the team often maintained a near .500 win-loss record.

This moderate performance earned him the nickname “Seven Win Steve”. Despite the challenges, rumors about his potential future as head coach of USC began circulating, foreshadowing his eventual move to Southern California.

Advertisement