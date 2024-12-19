The Texas Longhorns are up for their biggest challenge of the season. Steve Sarkisian must make sure everybody is on the same page when the Clemson Tigers walk into DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and the rest of the offense will face a huge test against the ACC Champions.

Texas will don burnt orange on Saturday. The Forty Acres will host a College Football Playoffs game for the first time and the stakes will be ever-high when the Tigers and Longhorns clash.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas cannot afford another slip up. The Longhorns’ offense has had some rough outings and fans hope those issues have been addressed as they gear up for their litmus test. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers defense is a force to be reckoned with, setting up an exciting matchup against Ewers and the Horns weapons on offense.

“They know where their strengths lie, and they try to play to those strengths,” Sarkisian stated, via Inside Texas. “Their front seven is very, very talented, and that’s not to take away from their back end. They’ve got some really, really elite players in the front end with Parker and Woods and Carter and the true freshman linebacker who’s making a ton of plays.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Clemson’s defense by the numbers

Dabo Swinney put on a great system that established the Tigers as a defensive powerhouse in the ACC. Clemson finished the NCAA regular season ranked third in the ACC for average points allowed. The Tigers recorded 33 sacks, 15 interceptions (including two pick-sixes), and forced 14 fumbles, 10 of which were recovered.

Sarkisian’s optimistic comments on injured players

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and wide receiver Isaiah Bond are two superstars in Austin who are currently working through injuries. Both are pivotal for the offense and would be hurtful losses for the Longhorns if they cannot dress for Saturday’s matchup.

Availability is the best ability. However, Sarkisian is confident both players are putting on their best effort to return to the lineup. While addressing Bond’s ankle injury, Coach Sark issued a strong statement about the WR to Ewers.

“Optimistic that he’ll be able to go Saturday. Time always tells especially with the injury he’s got,” Sarkisian stated. “We’re obviously much more dynamic when he’s on the field. When he’s not, finding different ways to create some of those (explosive plays) to offset some of the things we don’t get when he’s there.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024.

Gametime in Austin

Clemson and Texas will face off for the first time in their programs’ history on Saturday, December 21. Kickoff for the CFP first round clash is scheduled at 4:00p.m. ET.