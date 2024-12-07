Where to watch Georgia vs Texas live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Georgia will face off against Texas for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Georgia vs Texas online in the US on Fubo]

The Georgia Bulldogs head into this year’s SEC Championship Game as slight underdogs, with the betting line set at +2.5. Facing the Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the clash promises to be a nail-biter, with the over/under set at 49.5, signaling a tight, high-stakes battle.

Texas earned their spot with a commanding 17-7 win over Texas A&M, while Georgia secured their berth with a thrilling 44-42 shootout victory against Georgia Tech, showcasing their offensive grit and ability to deliver in crunch time.

When will the Georgia vs Texas match be played?

Georgia take on Texas this Saturday, December 7th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Georgia vs Texas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Georgia vs Texas in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Georgia and Texas live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC, ESPN.