NFL News: Patrick Mahomes joins Andy Reid by once again warning Travis Kelce about lateral passes

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid always seem to be aligned when it comes to Travis Kelce. Early in the 2024 NFL season, both the quarterback and head coach backed the tight end despite his low production.

And when the 35-year-old came up with a trick play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, both Reid and Mahomes let Kelce know what they thought about throwing lateral passes.

By then, the quarterback and coach said they’re fine with it as long as the pass ends in a completion. This week, Reid once again made this clear to Kelce as the tight end repeated the move in the Chiefs’ latest win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s (Travis Kelce) been doing it for a few years,” Reid said on Monday. “We do it in practice every day – you guys see that, so you know this isn’t just something that we throw out there on game day. It’s something we do, so everything is ok with that just as long as you complete them.”

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass to Travis Kelce #87 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

During his media availability on Wednesday, Mahomes echoed Reid’s caution to Kelce (via Rob Collins of FOX4 Kansas City): “He does it in practice, it started off as kind of a joke and now it’s kind of become a thing, as long as he completes it, Coach is going to let him keep doing it, but he knows the consequences if he doesn’t.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid warns Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chiefs stars about load management

Kelce’s lateral passes with the Chiefs this year

Last time out, the Kelce lateral allowed running back Samaje Perine to keep the Chiefs‘ drive alive by getting a first down on third-and-10. The tight end was about to be tackled after five-yard catch, so his decision proved right.

The 3x Super Bowl champion had already pulled off this play in Week 5, when his lateral pass let Perine put the Chiefs within a yard of the first down. Kelce turned a third-and-long situation into a possible first down, so Reid and Mahomes couldn’t complain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sets record straight on Chiefs' LT situation as Andy Reid makes changes

Kelce still struggling to connect with Mahomes

After drawing early criticism for a slow start to the 2024 NFL season in terms of stats, Kelce silenced his doubters as the weeks passed, though he’s still struggling to get opportunities in the red zone.

The veteran tight end boasts only two touchdowns this year, which shows an apparent disonnect with his quarterback. Kelce recently made a harsh admission about his chemistry with Mahomes, though he can’t find the reason behind the struggles: “Once we get in that red zone, man, I get a little hungrier and right now, for whatever reason this year, I just can’t find my way in the end zone. I’m just not on the same page as Pat and it can get frustrating.”