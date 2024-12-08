The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid keep making moves trying to boost their chances for another Super Bowl run. After battling many injuries and dealing with poor performances at certain positions, general manager Brett Veach knows there’s no time to waste.

First, the Chiefs confirmed a trade for DeAndre Hopkins to help Patrick Mahomes after they lost Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice. Then, because of many problems at left tackle, D.J. Humphries was signed.

Now, the cornerback position has become another issue, but, as it always happens, the team’s front office is ready to surprise the NFL. A similar strategy as the one developed by Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Find or bring back possible hidden gems.

Who are the Chiefs targeting?

According to many reports, Steven Nelson is scheduled to visit the Chiefs. It could be a surprising reunion as the quarterback was selected by Kansas City in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers gave him a three-year, $25 million contract, but, before the 2021 season, both parts mutually agreed to terminate the deal. Then, he played for the Eagles and his last experience was with the Texans. Now, Nelson is looking for a chance to win a Super Bowl.

