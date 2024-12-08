The Minnesota Vikings were ready to start a new era with J.J. McCarthy as their franchise quarterback. However, a season ending injury changed all those plans and Sam Darnold took over as starter. Nobody expected what happened next.

Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings have a 10-2 record and are in a tremendous race with the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North and, maybe, clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Although they have a real shot to be Super Bowl contenders this year, no one knows for sure what the future holds for Minnesota as Darnold’s contract situation is a big dilemma.

Will Vikings give Sam Darnold a contract extension?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings haven’t started talks with Sam Darnold to give him a contract extension. Of course, that means all hopes are on J.J. McCarthy.

“Despite the success he’s had replacing Kirk Cousins, whom he is facing off against today, Sam Darnold and the Vikings have not had any discussions regarding a long-term contract, per sources. Darnold is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.”

Will Sam Darnold be a free agent?

Sam Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract to be the backup of J.J. McCarthy with the Vikings. Now, after a very solid season replacing the rookie, the scenario is totally different.

Darnold will be asking for a lucrative long-term contract and, considering the Vikings’ choice for the future is McCarthy, it’s almost certain that Sam will be a free agent with a chance to test the market and get that massive deal.