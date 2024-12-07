Russell Wilson found the opportunity he was waiting for to revamp his career with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the veteran has taken this offense to a level not seen since the era of Ben Roethlisberger.

It wasn’t an easy decision for Tomlin. Before the 2024 season, the head coach, along with general manager Omar Khan, cleaned out the quarterback room by letting go of Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Additionally, they made a trade to bring in Justin Fields, strengthening the competition for the starting role.

Now, after several years, the Steelers finally seem like a true contender to win the Super Bowl. However, the challenge will be enormous in the playoffs against teams like the Bills, Texans, Ravens, and, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the starting quarterback for the Steelers and Mike Tomlin?

Russell Wilson has remained the starting quarterback for the Steelers since Mike Tomlin trusted him in Week 7, despite the great moment Justin Fields was experiencing.

“When you think about coach Tomlin, first of all, it’s his motivation. His embracing of each player, each coach and each person in the organization. He wants out best. I think the best thing about it is that he challenges us to be our best every day. I think that’s the part I genuinely love about it.”

Who is the best head coach in the NFL?

According to Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin is the best coach in the NFL, and the veteran quarterback explained the similarities he finds with another great figure who marked his career.

“I think he is the world’s best. For me, personally, I’ve been around a great coach like Pete Carroll obviously and Mike Tomlin is very similar to that. Hall of Fame coach who is a culture builder and a guy who changes the atmosphere. He does a tremendous job of that. 18 years in a row of winning seasons is, you know, unheard of. It’s remarkable. He is uncommon in that way. In the way he loves the game and his authenticity. His approach and his understanding of the game. His anticipation of moments is remarkable. We both love ball.”