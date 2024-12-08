Nani retires from soccer: How many titles has the Portuguese icon won with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Former Manchester United star Nani officially announced his retirement from professional soccer this afternoon, ending a two-decade-long career. The Portuguese winger, a key teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at both Manchester United and the Portugal national team, has left fans wondering: how many titles did the dynamic duo win together?

Together, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani celebrated seven major titles during their time as teammates for Manchester United and Portugal. While at the English club, they won two Premier League titles (2007/08, 2008/09), the 2009 League Cup, the 2008 FA Community Shield, the iconic 2007/08 UEFA Champions League, and the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup.

On the international stage, they shared a historic moment in 2016, winning Portugal’s first-ever UEFA European Championship with a 1-0 victory over host nation France in extra time, courtesy of Eder’s unforgettable goal.

Reflecting on his career, Nani expressed gratitude and optimism in his retirement announcement on X (formerly Twitter): “The time has come to say goodbye. I have decided to finish my career as a professional player.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani after Manchester United’s victory in 2007/2008 UEFA Champions League. (IMAGO / ANP)

“It’s been an amazing ride, and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories. Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon!” Nani wrote.

Nani considered Ronaldo’s ‘successor’

Much like Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2003, Nani followed the same path in 2007. Known for his electrifying skills on the left wing, Nani was considered a pivotal player under Sir Alex Ferguson. During his seven-year stint at Old Trafford, Nani played over 230 games and won 12 trophies.

However, while Ronaldo’s time at United served as a springboard to Real Madrid and later Juventus, Nani’s journey took a different turn. After leaving United, he had stints at Fenerbahçe, Orlando City, and several other clubs, but his impact never quite reached the same heights.

Michael Owen says Nani lacked confidence

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen, a teammate of Nani’s, suggested in an interview with Daily Star that the winger had the talent to rival Ronaldo but lacked the self-belief to fulfill his potential.

“There are so many players who were absolutely talented but never reached their full potential,” Owen remarked. “Nani, at Manchester United, is an example. You’re talking about a player who was always on Cristiano Ronaldo’s heels, maybe feeling a bit overshadowed, but his ability…”

“When he arrived, he’d win ‘Man of the Match’ awards three or four weeks in a row, and then he’d get injured or something. That knocked his confidence. It would take months to get back to that level, and then it would happen again. He had immense ability, but he lacked confidence,” Owen concluded.