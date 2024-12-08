Former Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate celebrates like Cristiano Ronaldo after MLS Cup win

The Los Angeles Galaxy claimed the MLS Cup after a thrilling 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Following the victory, Riqui Puig, a former teammate of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, grabbed attention by celebrating in the iconic style of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Puig was instrumental in helping the Galaxy secure their sixth MLS Cup title. Although he missed the final after tearing his ACL during the Western Conference Final against the Seattle Sounders, his contributions throughout the season were vital to the team’s success.

“I feel very happy,” Puig told MLS Español after his team’s championship victory. “It’s been a tough week for me, but the support from fans has been incredible—so many messages. The team was spectacular today. I want to thank the fans and Dignity Health Sports Park because the atmosphere was electric, and they were like an extra player.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What stood out most was Puig’s celebratory moment with team captain Maya Yoshida. As Yoshida brought the trophy to Puig, the pair mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous “siuu” celebration. The gesture surprised fans, particularly Barcelona supporters, given Puig’s roots in the club’s academy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Puig’s time with Messi at Barcelona

The Spanish midfielder played alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona for four seasons, from 2018 to 2022. During that period, Puig made 75 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

Advertisement

see also Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's successor? Bayern Munich executive draws bold comparison with German star

Alongside Messi, Puig won the 2018-19 La Liga title and the 2020-21 Copa del Rey. He also shared the field with current Inter Miami stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez, all of whom were former Barcelona teammates.

Another Messi teammate celebrates like CR7

This isn’t the first time a current or former teammate of Lionel Messi has celebrated in Ronaldo’s style. Argentine national team player Alejandro Garnacho has frequently shown his admiration for Ronaldo, even replicating his celebrations on multiple occasions at Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in 2024, Garnacho openly expressed his respect for the former Real Madrid star. “I’ve always looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo as my role model. I’ve never seen a player like him,” Garnacho said. “I want to be like him.”