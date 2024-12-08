NCAAF News: Transfer portal talent hints at next destination after Georgia-Texas outcome

The SEC Championship Game is as big as it gets in the Southeastern Conference. The highly-anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns carried enough excitement on its own. However, the hype increased after an elite talent in the transfer portal issued a cryptic statement.

The Dawgs taught the Longhorns a big lesson: in the SEC one has to pay it’s dues before being crowned. Texas’ magical debut season in the new league was spoiled by Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs who handed them their lone two losses of the season. Moreover, Georgia may have taken something else away from Texas with their most recent victory.

Junior-year defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal after two years with the USC Trojans. Alexander had previously spent his freshman season in Athens with the Dawgs, and has been linked with a return to Smart’s program.

However, Texas has also been involved and considering Alexander is from the Lone Star State, the possibility of joining Steve Sarkisian in Austin shouldn’t be dismissed.

While the Longhorns and Dawgs battled for the SEC Title, Alexander posted an enigmatic message on his X account. “Winner takes all,” Alexander stated, followed with wrinkling emojis.

The promising talent hinted at his next school based on the outcome of the matchup. Thus, Georgia may have walked off Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the trophy and a brand new player on their program.

Smart issues injury update on Carson Beck

Just when Georgia expected to leave for the locker room in halftime, quarterback Carson Beck suffered an injury to his arm and couldn’t return to the game. Although Beck eventually played the final snap of the match as he handed the ball off to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown, the Dawgs QB was under severe pain and backup Gunner Stockton led the team.

After the game, Smart addressed the topic and explained what occured to Georgia’s starting signal caller.

“Yeah, he’s got an upper extremity injury. We don’t know to what extent. Basically, we looked at it in there, and it looked okay. But he couldn’t have grip strength and throw the ball in the locker room. So it was a little bit painful for that. So we need to find out exactly what’s going on and have to MRI and look into it.”

Matthew Golden #2 of the Texas Longhorns makes a catch against Daniel Harris #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With the College Football Playoffs approaching, Georgia is thankful to have secured the first-round bye, giving them extra time to either prepare Stockton to lead the offense or get Beck as healthy as possible to return to the gridiron.