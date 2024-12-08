NCAAF News: Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel receives special message from HC Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks continue their dominant run in the NCAAF, and this time, they achieved their first major goal: winning the Big 10 Championship Game. Dillon Gabriel, the standout player of the team, played a crucial role in the game’s outcome, and it was none other than head coach Dan Lanning who made it clear what the QB means to this team.

The victory over Penn State, their 13th consecutive win for Oregon Ducks, not only crowned the program with the first title of the season but also earned them the top seed in the Playoffs.

After the game, it was none other than head coach Dan Lanning who spoke with the press, reflecting on what Dillon Gabriel means to the team. Lanning couldn’t contain his joy and respect for the talented QB.

“This guy deserves every single thing that comes his way. I told him that earlier this week when he got Player of the Year in the Big Ten. If anybody can’t watch that performance and recognize how special he is. And maybe the most special play to me was the third-and-one when he wanted it in his hands to get that tough yard,” Lanning said.

Big Ten Championship Penn State vs Oregon DEC 07 December 7, 2024: Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and head coach Dan Lanning hug after their winning of the NCAA Big Ten Championship football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“This team believes in them. They’re grateful every day they get to step on the field with them. He’s about connection and people first. But the poise he shows in big games is unmeasured. I haven’t been around players like Dillon. I’m really grateful that I get to share the field with him,” the HC also added.

Lanning knows they defeated a tough opponent

What many had speculated before the game ultimately came to pass. Penn State proved to be a worthy opponent for the Ducks, and it was head coach Dan Lanning who, once the game was over, sent a strong message regarding what had transpired.

“I don’t have a lot to say except for how proud I am of these guys. We’ve talked about moments this year where, you know, guys have to put each other on their backs, and I thought the offense tonight did an unbelievable job. I thought the defense made a critical stop when it mattered most, but I’ll say this: the belief in our team throughout the game—it never wavered,” the HC said to the press.

“We have a bunch of guys in there that love each other and worked their tails off tonight to come out on the other side of a victory. So, kudos to them. I mean, that offense is really hard to stop. You know, they do an unbelievable job over there. So, it was a battle. It was a battle till the very end. So, proud of our players, really proud of their resiliency,” he finally concluded.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates their winning of the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lanning expressed his feelings about his team

In victories like this, the effort is often a collective one, not just from a single player. This was made clear by coach Dan Lanning, who expressed how pleased he was not only with his players but also with his coaching staff.

“I’m really proud of our players. They accomplished this. I didn’t have anything to do with it. I just get to keep the train on the tracks. We have unbelievable leadership. We have an unbelievable coaching staff. And the Big Ten’s tough. I think tonight’s game is a great example of that. This is a tough league. It’s hard to go out there and win. And to be able to do what our guys did tonight, I’m really proud of their effort, to give just a little bit extra. I thought everybody gave a little extra tonight, and that showed up,” Lanning proudly stated.