Former first-round pick who retired from NFL due to a severe injury, now works with Steelers' Mike Tomlin

The NFL is not only a great sport but also a collection of stories, both the inspiring ones and those that don’t have a happy ending. In 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers witnessed one of their top prospects suffer a severe back injury that forced him to end his professional career. Fortunately for him, today he has a place on the sideline alongside Mike Tomlin.

For Ryan Shazier, December 4th was no ordinary day in his life. His team was facing the Bengals in a Monday Night Football matchup, and during an attempt to tackle an opponent, the linebacker suffered a spinal contusion, which had an immediate and profound impact on everyone present.

After a delicate spinal surgery, the former Ohio State player began to slowly recover, although the severity of the injury was such that he had to relearn how to walk. His dream of returning to the field, at least as a player, slowly faded as time passed.

A few years later, the Steelers never let go of one of the franchise’s greatest promises. Today, Ryan Shazier can enjoy a new opportunity in the league, this time off the field.

November 10, 2024: Ryan Shazier during the Washington Commanders vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium in Landover MD.

The former linebacker joins the Steelers’ staff at a crucial point in the season, as Russell Wilson and his team fight to secure the AFC North, in a neck-and-neck battle with the Baltimore Ravens.

What role is Ryan Shazier serving with the Steelers?

His retirement from the NFL as a player forced him, first, to physically recover in order to return to a life similar to what he had before the injury, and then, to find a way to stay connected to American football. Shazier ultimately found a role as an offensive assistant, helping the running backs.

“Honestly, I didn’t know [about coaching] because I was so focused on playing,” Shazier said to the press. “I thought it was a blessing to play, and I just wanted to play as long as I could. I was going to let that happen down the road, but it wasn’t my first choice.”

His colleague in the position, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, stated that Shazier is still adjusting to his new role within the franchise: “He’s learning the separation between player and coach and what that looks like. I tease him all the time. I’m like, ‘You’re Ryan Shazier, but you’re trying to become coach Shazier.’ Those are two different ways that you got to move.”

“But he wants to coach. You got to want to do it, because obviously the time that it requires. He puts his effort forward. He really wants to do it,” Faulkner also added.

Ryan Shazier during the Pittsburgh Steelers organized team activities (OTA) in Pittsburgh PA at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The difficult decision of becoming a coach

Going from aspiring to be one of the top figures in his position with the Steelers to having to give instructions off the field is undoubtedly not an easy decision. This is something Shazier made clear when asked about his feelings on becoming a coach.

“It took me that time to get into this because I needed that space to be able to evaluate if this is the right place for me to be right now,” Shazier told ESPN, standing on the sideline at camp. “Right now, it don’t really bother me being here, understanding guys making money and seeing what guys can do. A little bit because I’m a little older, but also the fact that I got past that. But when I first got injured, certain parts of me wasn’t ready yet.”