NFL News: Geno Smith admits who is the responsible for Seattle Seahawks’ loss

The Seattle Seahawks were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings and their future in the NFL playoffs no longer depends on them. Geno Smith, their quarterback, came out to admit having found guilty in this defeat.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts following then conclusion of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on October 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireSeattle quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts following then conclusion of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on October 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a devastating 24-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, leaving their NFL playoff hopes hanging by a thread. A decisive touchdown by AJ Barner sealed their fate late in the game, and quarterback Geno Smith did not shy away from accountability during the postgame press conference. Smith took full responsibility for the team’s struggles, pointing to his own shortcomings as a key factor in the defeat.

“We’ve got to put ourselves in a better position than fourth-and-15. We got to the logo, didn’t get it across the 50 and didn’t give ourselves a better shot. Anything you see that goes wrong, put it on me. Anything that don’t look right, put it on me,” Geno affirmed, via The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Smith’s leadership continues to be pivotal for the Seahawks, as his willingness to shoulder blame sets an example for his teammates. He specifically referenced the team’s second-to-last drive, where they failed to advance the ball effectively. Adding to the frustration was a missed 60-yard field goal attempt, which could have swung momentum in their favor and potentially altered the game’s outcome.

What do the Seattle Seahawks need to secure a playoff spot?

Looking ahead, the Seahawks’ NFL playoff aspirations no longer rest in their own hands. To have any chance of making the postseason, they must rely on the Arizona Cardinals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams while also securing a must-win game against the Chicago Bears next week. With their fate now tied to external results, the pressure is on for Seattle to perform when it matters most.

Mike Macdonald

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on October 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Our destiny is not in our hands right now, which is tough, but we still have a ton of football to play for. A break here or there, we’re right back in it and we’re rolling,” affirmed Mike Macdonald on The Athletic.

Although the Seahawks are not relying on themselves to secure a spot, they must do the tasks at hand: win the next two remaining games. It will not do any good if the other results happen if they do not win their results. The most important thing now is to be self-critical and improve in the defensive aspects.

