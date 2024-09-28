Where to watch Oklahoma State vs Kansas live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Oklahoma State will take on Kansas in a Week 5 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) are set for a crucial Big 12 showdown as 4.5-point underdogs against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1). The over/under is set at 55 points, signaling a potentially high-scoring affair as both teams aim to bounce back from recent defeats.

Kansas State are coming off a rough 38-9 loss to BYU, a game in which their offense struggled to find any rhythm. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, narrowly lost to Utah, 22-19, in a hard-fought contest. With both teams coming off losses, the stakes are even higher, making this a must-watch game in the Big 12 as they look to maintain their push for conference supremacy.

When will the Oklahoma State vs Kansas match be played?

Oklahoma State will take on Kansas this Saturday, September 28, in a highly anticipated Week 5 showdown of the 2024 college football season. The matchup is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Oklahoma State vs Kansas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Oklahoma State vs Kansas in the USA

Watch the 2024 college football showdown between Oklahoma State and Kansas live on Fubo, where you can take advantage of a free trial. The game will also be available on ESPN.