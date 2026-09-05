Why is kickoff for LSU vs Clemson delayed today in Lane Kiffin’s debut?

The highly anticipated debut of Lane Kiffin as LSU’s head coach will have to wait a little longer. The Tigers were scheduled to open their 2026 season against Clemson on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, but severe weather moving through Baton Rouge forced officials to delay the start of the game.

Lightning in the area was the main reason for the delay, with multiple lightning strikes reported within an eight-mile radius of Tiger Stadium. Thunderstorms were also moving toward the LSU campus, creating unsafe conditions for fans, players and staff ahead of the highly anticipated season opener. LSU officials had not announced a new kickoff time when the delay was reported.

The weather delay comes at the worst possible time for fans who have been waiting months to see what Kiffin can do at LSU. The former Ole Miss head coach left Oxford to take over the Tigers and immediately brought enormous expectations to Baton Rouge. Now, his first game at LSU has been temporarily interrupted before he can officially begin this new chapter of his career.

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Why is LSU vs Clemson delayed?

The delay was caused by lightning and thunderstorms around Tiger Stadium. Because lightning poses an immediate safety risk, the game cannot begin until conditions improve and officials determine that it is safe for everyone inside and around the stadium. The weather had already affected the buildup to the game, with ESPN’s College GameDay also forced to move its broadcast indoors because of nearby lightning.

The delay adds another layer of drama to what was already one of the biggest storylines of Week 1. Kiffin is beginning a new era at LSU after leaving Ole Miss, where he established himself as one of the most prominent offensive-minded coaches in college football. His arrival has generated enormous attention, and Saturday’s matchup against Clemson was supposed to provide the first real glimpse of what his LSU program will look like on the field.

Lane Kiffin is taking over a program with significant expectations, and his debut comes against a Clemson team looking to rebound after a disappointing 2025 season. LSU has also undergone major changes to its roster and coaching staff, making the season opener an important early test for the new head coach.