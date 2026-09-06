NY Giants’ Malik Nabers delivers cryptic injury update raising concern ahead of Week 1 game vs Cowboys

Malik Nabers continues to be one of the biggest question marks surrounding the New York Giants ahead of their Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. The star wide receiver has made significant progress in his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last season, but the Giants have yet to confirm whether he will be ready to take the field in the season opener.

Nabers has returned to team drills and has continued increasing his workload throughout the summer, creating optimism that he could be available against Dallas. However, his recent comments suggest that there are still important medical and football-related checkpoints that need to be completed before the Giants make a final decision. Nabers has emphasized that he wants to return only when he is capable of playing without restrictions.

That uncertainty became even more intriguing when Nabers was asked directly about his recovery and what needs to happen between now and the opener. Rather than revealing what remains on his checklist, the Giants’ No. 1 receiver made it clear that those details will stay private, adding another layer of mystery to his Week 1 status.

Advertisement

Will Malik Nabers play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1?

Malik Nabers was asked how he was feeling and what checkpoints still needed to be completed before the Giants’ opener. The wide receiver has previously said he feels “real good,” but he has also stressed that feeling healthy in practice is different from being completely ready to handle a regular-season game. “I mean, I’m going to keep the checkpoints in-house. It’s not really anything too big, but like I said, I’m going to keep it more in-house and just to myself.”

Nabers’ decision not to disclose those checkpoints is unlikely to end the speculation surrounding his availability. Several reports have questioned whether the Giants could ultimately choose the cautious route and keep their star receiver out for the first few games rather than risk bringing him back too early from his ACL recovery. The priority would be having Nabers healthy for the majority of the season rather than pushing him onto the field simply because Dallas is the Week 1 opponent.

At the same time, the matchup makes the decision far more complicated. Giants-Cowboys is one of the most anticipated games on New York’s schedule, and having Nabers available would give Jaxson Dart and the offense their most dangerous weapon against Dallas. The Giants have also added experienced receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Darnell Mooney, giving them more depth if Nabers cannot play, but replacing a player of his caliber remains extremely difficult.

Advertisement

For now, Nabers’ comments keep the door open to every possibility. The Giants can still decide that he is ready for Week 1, limit his snaps, or give him additional time to recover and target a later return. Head coach John Harbaugh has similarly indicated that the team must prepare for multiple scenarios, meaning the final decision could come down to how Nabers looks in the final days before the Cowboys game.