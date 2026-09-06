NY Giants make major commitment to QB Jameis Winston with new contract extension

The New York Giants have made a significant investment in their quarterback room by extending veteran backup Jameis Winston. With Jaxson Dart entering the 2026 season as the team’s starting quarterback, New York has decided to secure an experienced insurance option behind its young franchise hopeful for the next two seasons.

The move is especially important because Winston has become more than just a backup since joining the Giants. His experience, leadership and presence around Dart have made him an important part of the quarterback room, and the Giants clearly believe that value is worth protecting.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the contract extension, revealing that the Giants have reached a new agreement with Winston. The deal gives New York additional stability at the most important position on the roster while ensuring that the team will have a veteran capable of stepping in if Dart struggles or misses time.

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What is Jameis Winston’s new contract with the Giants?

Jordan Schultz reported that the Giants and Winston have agreed to a two-year, $13 million extension, with the organization viewing the veteran quarterback as an invaluable piece of its current plans. Schultz also highlighted Winston’s importance as a leader and as someone who can help accelerate Dart’s development.

“Breaking: The Giants and QB Jameis Winston have agreed to a 2-year, $13M extension, per sources. Winston has become invaluable to the Giants’ QB room as a leader, a key part of Jaxson Dart’s development, and someone the organization views as the best backup QB in football.”

The extension makes sense from both a short-term and long-term perspective for the Giants. Dart remains the clear priority at quarterback, but having a player with Winston’s experience behind him gives New York significantly more protection than most teams have at the position. If Dart performs as expected, Winston can continue helping him prepare and develop without the pressure of being the starter.

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However, the value of the new deal could become even more obvious if Dart encounters problems during the season. Whether because of injury or inconsistent play, the Giants now know they have a veteran quarterback capable of taking over without completely changing their offensive plans. Winston has already demonstrated throughout his career that he can operate an NFL offense and make difficult throws when given the opportunity.

That could become especially important for a Giants team hoping to remain in playoff contention. New York has built an increasingly talented roster around Dart, and losing its starting quarterback for an extended period could otherwise derail those ambitions. Winston gives the Giants a legitimate chance to remain competitive if that scenario occurs.

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Ultimately, the two-year extension shows how highly the Giants value Winston. Dart remains the future the organization wants to build around, but New York also understands that having an elite veteran backup can be the difference between a season falling apart and a team staying in the playoff race. With Winston now secured through the next two seasons, the Giants have one of the strongest quarterback situations in the NFL from a depth perspective.