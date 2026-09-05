What’s LSU vs Clemson new kickoff time after game was delayed in 2026 college football?

Lane Kiffin’s highly anticipated LSU debut has a new kickoff time after lightning and thunderstorms delayed the start of the Tigers’ Week 1 matchup against Clemson at Death Valley. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, but dangerous weather conditions around Tiger Stadium forced officials to postpone the opening kickoff.

The good news for LSU and Clemson fans is that the game is now moving toward a definitive start. The new kickoff time has been set, meaning fans will have to wait more than two hours beyond the originally scheduled start to finally see Kiffin take the sideline for his first game as the Tigers’ head coach.

The delay created significant uncertainty because lightning remained in the area and forced safety precautions around the stadium. However, the required 90-minute weather clock is now underway, and all the necessary conditions are in place for the game to resume safely. Unless another weather issue develops, LSU and Clemson are expected to take the field at the new kickoff time.

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What time is LSU vs. Clemson now?

The LSU-Clemson game will now kick off at 9:40 p.m. ET, following the lengthy weather delay in Baton Rouge. The updated start time gives both teams additional time to complete their preparations while officials monitor conditions around Tiger Stadium and make sure the playing environment is safe.

For Lane Kiffin, the wait will make his first game with LSU even more unusual. The former Ole Miss head coach arrived in Baton Rouge with enormous expectations after leaving the Rebels and taking over one of the biggest programs in college football.

His first game was supposed to begin under the national spotlight at the originally scheduled time, but Mother Nature had other plans. The 90-minute clock being underway is an important development because it means the safety process is progressing toward the resumption of play.