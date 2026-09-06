Dak Prescott has an important warning for Cowboys ahead of Week 1 game vs NY Giants

The Dallas Cowboys enter their 2026 season with plenty of optimism surrounding the team, but Dak Prescott is making sure nobody inside the locker room gets carried away by the positive atmosphere. After a relatively quiet offseason and a productive training camp, the Cowboys believe they have put themselves in position to compete for a deep playoff run, but their star quarterback knows none of that guarantees success.

Dallas will begin the season on the road against the New York Giants, entering the Week 1 matchup as favorites. The Cowboys return their offensive core while making significant additions on defense, and the overall feeling around the team has been noticeably more positive than it was a year ago. Still, Prescott understands that the first real test will come when the ball is kicked off at MetLife Stadium.

For Prescott, the Cowboys’ strong preparation only matters if they can translate it into results. The quarterback acknowledged that he remains optimistic heading into every season, but he also delivered a blunt reminder that confidence, good energy and positive vibes cannot win games by themselves.

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Dak Prescott sends clear message to Cowboys before game vs Giants

Dak Prescott was asked about the optimism surrounding Dallas and whether this offseason feels different from previous years. While he admitted that the atmosphere has been positive, he stressed that the Cowboys still have to prove themselves on the field, beginning with their Week 1 trip to New York.

“Positive vibes and good energy doesn’t win you games. I’m optimistic going into every season. So, just understanding we’ve put ourselves in a great position. We’ve put ourselves right where we need to be to go and give ourselves the best chance to win Week 1 up there in New York.”

That message reflects the mindset Dallas needs entering the season. The Cowboys have avoided many of the distractions that surrounded the team during previous offseasons, allowing the roster to focus on football and build chemistry. Prescott believes that stability has helped put Dallas in a strong position, but the quarterback knows preparation can only take the team so far.

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“The energy and everything is great, but we got to make sure we’re doing everything to be accountable to each other and just continue on that trajectory. We’ve got to go and do it. We’ve got to go and win games.”

That is ultimately the challenge facing Prescott and the Cowboys. Dallas can be confident about its roster and enter the Giants matchup as a road favorite, but Week 1 represents the first opportunity to show that the optimism is justified. For Prescott, the Cowboys have done everything necessary to put themselves in position for success. Now, they have to prove it when the games actually count.